Things are looking up for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. In fact, they’re discussing an engagement, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

After the couple weathered a very public cheating scandal just days before welcoming daughter True April 12, “Khloé and Tristan are doing better than anyone could have expected,” the insider says.

In May, an insider confirmed to Us that Thompson and the Good American designer, 34, were “fully back together” after the cheating fallout. Now, after spending the summer together in L.A., the pair seem to have worked through their issues. “Tristan has promised Khloé he will never betray her again,” says the pal, who notes that he wants to make their relationship work: “She believes him.”

Thompson has also proven himself in his role as father to 5-month-old True. “He has been a great dad to her,” says the source of Thompson, who is also dad to 20-month-old Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

August 17, the pair looked in love during a date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood. “Tristan held the door for her as they walked in,” a source told Us. Days before, they “looked to be very much in love and letting loose,” during a trip to Mexico with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, revealed another insider.

