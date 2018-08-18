Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continue to put on a united front as they put his cheating scandal behind them. The pair stepped out for a cozy dinner in L.A. on Friday, August 17, where the NBA star acted like the perfect gentleman.

The couple arrived holding hands at Craig’s in West Hollywood around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, where a source tells Us Weekly the basketball player showed chivalry towards the reality star, who was dressed in a body-hugging, two-piece Versace outfit.

“Tristan held the door for her as they walked in,” the source said.

Though the insider noted that the pair didn’t talk as they found their way to their security-guarded table, they did share a private conversation once seated. “They [chatted] at the table together … just the two of them,” the source tells Us.

According to the source, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin also dined in nearby with her two daughters, Isabella, 19, and Olivia, 18, whom she shares with husband Mossimo Giannulli, as did Kelly Osbourne, who shared a meal with the same mystery man the former Fashion Police star was spotted with in April. Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick was also spotted at the restaurant with friends.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, recently brushed off claims that she labeled her relationship “complicated” at little sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party at Craig’s on August 9. Attendees were encouraged to match their drinkware color to their dating status — yellow for single AF, red for taken, and green for it’s complicated. Kardashian was spotted holding a green Solo cup.

“People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, August 11. “Not that deep lol I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night.”

The Good American designer was also spotted packing on the PDA with the athlete in early August while vacationing in Mexico with sister Kendall Jenner and her beau, Ben Simmons.

Their affection comes after the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was left out of Kylie’s 21st birthday mural while away at a Toronto baseball camp. The star was involved in a cheating scandal with multiple women days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in April.