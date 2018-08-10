Just an oversight or intentional? Tristan Thompson was omitted from a mural of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which was proudly displayed at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party.

Several couples within the family were featured, including Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and her fairly new beau, Ben Simmons, were also in the mural, despite not being “official.” For her part, Khloé Kardashian flew solo.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick also appeared in the artwork, though separately. The 39-year-old reality star is fresh off her breakup from Younes Bendjima, who was not in the mural either.

Most of the next generation of Kar-Jenners — such as 3-month-old True (whom Khloé shares with Thompson), the West children, the Disicks and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream — were not included. However, Kylie’s daughter with Scott, 6-month-old Stormi, shared space with Mom and Dad.

So who else made the cut? Rob, Caitlyn Jenner, Jordyn Woods, the late Robert Kardashian, and Kris’ mom, M.J.

Thompson, 27, was not only left out of the artwork, but he also did not attend the Thursday, August 9, festivities. The NBA player was in Toronto for a basketball camp.

The athlete was involved in a cheating scandal days before True was born in April. He was spotted spending time with multiple other women while Khloé was pregnant.

The 34-year-old Good American founder stood by her man after the news broke, but an insider told Us last month that Thompson is “feeling trapped” in the relationship: “Khloé and Tristan are still not fully OK. They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point.”

Despite the missing faces in her birthday mural, Kylie celebrated turning 21 with a family dinner at Craig’s before hitting up Delilah restaurant with the group and celebrity friends, including Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. Scott, 26, performed a few songs, according to a source, and the couple “cuddled all night behind the DJ booth.”

The insider added: “Kris got on the microphone at midnight and said 21 years ago one of the biggest blessings of her life was born. Then she said how grateful and appreciative that Travis and Kylie brought Stormi into her world. When Stormi was mentioned in Kris’ speech everyone gave a big round of applause.”

