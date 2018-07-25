Not everything is as it seems. Though Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ­remained together after he was caught cheating in April while she was pregnant, a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly the couple aren’t on the best of terms. “Khloé and Tristan are still not fully OK,” the insider says. “They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point.”

The parents of 3-month-old True have tried couples therapy, says another source, but it didn’t help. “Tristan is feeling trapped in a bad relationship,” adds another source. “He’s no longer going with Khloé for sessions. He just didn’t feel it was helping to discuss s—t that happened months ago.”

The pair finally returned to L.A. mid-June after welcoming their daughter in Cleveland, while the NBA star was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And her Kardashian Klan couldn’t be more thrilled to have the Good American designer, 34, back. “They’re so happy,” a close pal to the family told Us at the time, before adding they’re more cautious of Thompson. “They know that in order to have Khloé back in their lives, they have to accept him,” adds the source. Still, “they’ll support Khloé in whatever she chooses.”

But now Thompson, 27, wants out. The second source adds, “He wants to go back to Cleveland ASAP.”

