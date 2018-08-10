Feeling the love! Birthday girl Kylie Jenner turned 21 years old on Friday, August 10, and her family and friends took to social media to shower her with affection. Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian all posted messages of adoration for the entrepreneur, as did big sister Kendall Jenner, mom Kris and BFF Jordyn Woods.

The women also came together the night before for a star-studded celebration at Delilah in West Hollywood that included most of the extended Kardashian clan — even Caitlyn Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick were in attendance!

After partying the night away with pals, who included Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and newly reconciled couple Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, and dancing to tunes from Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, family members are sharing their love for the youngest member of their clan with the world.

Scroll through to read the sweet tributes ode to the Life of Kylie star!