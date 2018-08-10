Officially 21! Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday at Delilah night club in West Hollywood with her family and friends — including her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

Kylie, who turned 21 years old on Friday, August 10, rocked a hot pink mini skirt and matching top at a family dinner at Craig’s before changing into a light pink sparkly body suit to hit up Delilah.

Kris, 62, Caitlyn, 68, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her beau Ben Simmons, Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick were all in attendance. Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, the father of her daughter, Stormi, 6 months, was also there and performed several songs, per a source, adding that the duo “cuddled all night behind the DJ booth.”

The source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kris was hand in hand with boyfriend Corey Gamble during the party, noting that he “was right behind Kris everywhere she went.” Caitlyn, meanwhile, who has an estranged relationship with Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, attended the get-together with pal Sophia Hutchins.

“Kris got on the microphone at midnight and said 21 years ago one of the biggest blessings of her life was born,” the source tells Us. “Then she said how grateful and appreciative that Travis and Kylie brought Stormi into her world. When Stormi was mentioned in Kris’ speech everyone gave a big round of applause.”

Other celebs on hand included Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne and more. Noticeably absent? Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who shared videos playing basketball on his Instagram Story during the day on Thursday.

Scroll through to see all of the pics from Kylie’s star-studded bash: