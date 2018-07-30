Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are enjoying life’s simple pleasures! The couple, who recently rekindled their romance, headed to her mom Yolanda Hadid’s rural estate in Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 29.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of Bella, 21, and the three-time Grammy winner, 28, enjoying a relaxing afternoon on her farm. “Home is a feeling,” she captioned a snap of the model, clad in a white shirt and a navy baseball cap, tending to a brown horse.

Yolanda also posted a selfie of The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) smiling from ear to ear while posing with brown cattle. On his own Instagram account, the “Starboy” singer uploaded a trio of posts from the weekend, including a picture of him standing next to a white horse and a video of him stomping his foot on the grass in sync with a goat. He captioned the latter clip, “goat whisperer.”

Bella and The Weeknd originally dated from May 2015 to November 2016. He then romanced Selena Gomez from January to October 2017, but his feelings for the TAG Heuer ambassador never went away.

“They definitely still keep in touch and they still totally love each other,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February. “It’s only a matter of time [before] they get back together. That has definitely not been ruled out.”

The pair went public with their reunion in April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they “were completely all over each other” and “kissed a couple of times,” according to an eyewitness.

More recently, Bella and The Weeknd enjoyed a cozy dinner date at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. An onlooker told Us that the duo “were snuggled in the back corner,” where they were acting “very sweet and laughing and whispering with each other.”

