Festival fling or something more? The Weeknd and his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid were spotted kissing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

The pair, who split in November 2016 after dating for almost two years, “were canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap” during Travis Scott‘s set at Poppy nightclub’s pop-up debuting Kylie Cosmetics’ Kourt x Kylie makeup line on Friday, April 13, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “They are 100 percent back together.”

“They were completely all over each other,” another eyewitness tells Us, who added that Gigi Hadid was also at the party with her sister. Bella, 21, and The Weeknd, 28, “kissed a couple of times and Kylie and Kendall Jenner went over to their table for a bit as well.”

The show of affection came after The Weeknd — who is headlining the annual music festival this year along with Beyoncé and Eminem — performed an emotional set on Friday night.

Fans took to Twitter to claim that the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was crying as he sang “Call Out My Name” and “Privilege,” which are rumored to be about his ex Selena Gomez.

As previously reported, The Weeknd and the “Wolves” singer, 25, began dating in January 2017 and broke up in October. She quickly moved on with Justin Bieber, who she’s dated on and off since 2011. Us Weekly broke the news in March that the couple had put their rekindled romance on pause.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!