Selena Gomez and The Weeknd: The Way They Were

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may be a thing of the past, but their 10-month long relationship is worth looking back on.

As previously reported, the former Disney star and the “Wicked Games” songster recently parted ways. The news came shortly after Us Weekly reported that Gomez and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber have been spending time together following her May kidney transplant surgery . “The Weeknd doesn’t think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all,” the insider claimed. “He doesn’t care.”

The “Bad Liar” singer and the “Party Monster” crooner began dating in January. The duo fueled romance rumors in early January when they were spotted cozying up together while dining in Santa Monica. The pair confirmed their relationship in May when they stepped out as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in NYC.

From their romantic rendezvous in Italy in January, to their intimate dinner dates across Los Angeles, Us Weekly gathered some favorite memories of the “Wolves” songstress and the “Starboy” singer.

Scroll through the photos below to relive Gomez and The Weeknd’s greatest moments.