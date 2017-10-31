Selena Gomez is back on the market after splitting from boyfriend The Weeknd, and multiple sources are exclusively telling Us Weekly that her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, wants to get back together. Nonetheless, sources say that Gomez and The Weeknd shared something special.

“Since things ended with Justin for good, any other guys that Selena dated were placeholders,” a source close to the “Wolves” singer, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair, who ended their rocky on-and-off again romance in 2014. “All the other guys were just flings. Justin always had her heart and attention. He was always her soulmate and her one true love.”

However, the source added that Gomez and The Weeknd shared something special that differed from her relationship with Bieber. “She met The Weeknd and all that changed — she [could] see a future with him and [felt] different about him than the other flings,” the source said of the couple, who recently called it quits after 10 months of dating. “She [had] been happy with him but Justin always has the biggest piece of her heart. The situation is a heart string type of thing. She has to figure out what she wants.”

As for Bieber? “Justin really wants to get back with Selena,” the insider told Us. “He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can.”

The former flames made headlines last week after they were spotted together at Gomez’s Studio City home. Although a source close to The Weeknd claimed that “The Hills” singer didn’t mind that his then-girlfriend was spending time with Bieber, a source close to Bieber countered, “Selena insisted that they were friends and The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can’t deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can’t let him go.”

Sources recently told Us that the “Love Yourself” songster and the 13 Reasons Why producer reunited shortly after she underwent surgery for a kidney transplant. “They started hanging out as he was concerned about her as a friend/checking ion her,” another source said.

A third source noted that Gomez is focusing on her health for the time being and is not prioritizing her romantic life. “She has no intentions of going right into another relationship,” the insider shared. “She’s really happy right now and in a good place. But of course, Justin and Selena have a special place in each other’s hearts.”

