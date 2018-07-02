Out on the town! Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were spotted getting cozy during a dinner date.

The model, 21, and the Grammy winner, 28, were spotted dining at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Sunday, July 1. They “were snuggled in the back corner,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the on-again, off-again duo were “very sweet and laughing/whispering with each other” and were “sitting on the same side of a four top instead of across from each other.”

Hadid’s date night attire included an up-do and silver hoops, the insider reveals. She and the “Call Out My Name” crooner were also both sporting denim jackets as the low-key pair chatted with another couple.

The romantic evening comes nearly two months after Us broke the news that they were spotted “making out” at a 2018 Cannes Film Festival premiere in May. “It was obvious they were together,” the source said. “They weren’t trying to hide it either.”

They also enjoyed other Cannes events side-by-side, including the Magnum x Alexander Wang afterparty where they were spotted being “extremely affectionate with one another.”

Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) called it quits in November 2016 after nearly two years together. They sparked reconciliation rumors in April after they were seen packing on the PDA at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

“[They] were canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap,” an insider told Us at the time, adding that the exes “were completely all over each other.”

Although the brunette beauty and the “Pray for Me” songster only recently started making public outings again, a source told Us in December 2017 that their reunion is a long time coming, as they had been “talking, texting and FaceTiming each other pretty consistently” and “are still totally in love.”

Prior to getting back with the TAG Heuer ambassador, The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez for nearly 10 months before splitting in October.

