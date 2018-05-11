Bella Hadid, Ex The Weeknd Spotted Kissing at Cannes Film Festival

These two! Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have now been spotted kissing twice within the past month. This time, the exes were photographed getting cozy and locking lips at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday, May 10.

The pair leaned into each other while attending the Magnum x Alexander Wang afterparty. In February, Us Weekly exclusively reported that they haven’t “ruled out” getting back together. (Their reunion comes days after the model walked solo at the Met Gala in NYC on Monday.)

Last month, Us exclusively revealed that Hadid, 21, and the singer, 28, were caught kissing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

“They were completely all over each other,” an insider told Us at the time. “They are 100 percent back together.”

The source added that they “kissed a couple of times and Kylie and Kendall Jenner went over to their table for a bit as well.” Hadid’s older sister, Gigi Hadid, was also at the event. Bella would go on to deny the interaction, writing “It wasn’t me” on Instagram.

The exes previously split in November 2016 after dating for nearly two years. The Weeknd went on to romance Selena Gomez, but the couple called it quits after 10 months in October 2017. Gomez, 25, would also rekindle a relationship with her ex — Justin Bieber — but the duo have since gone their separate ways.

Oddly enough, Gomez released the song “Back to You,” a rumored nod to Bieber, just hours before Bella and The Weeknd showed off PDA at Cannes on Thursday.

