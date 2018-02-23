Don’t count out The Weeknd and Bella Hadid reconciling their romance. “It’s only a matter of time that they get back together,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “That has definitely not been ruled out.”

For now, though, the former couple — who broke up in late 2016 after nearly two years together — are taking things day-by-day. “They know it’s all about timing,” the insider says. “When they are both ready to get back together, they will.”

After the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer, 28, and the model, 21, went their separate ways, he dated Selena Gomez for nearly 10 months before she rekindled her relationship with on-off beau Justin Bieber in November.

“The whole Selena and Justin thing hit The Weeknd really hard,” the source tells Us. “After they got back together and that finally set in, he wanted to go dark for a bit and keep a low profile. He had his phase of going out and partying, but then really started to miss Bella again. They definitely still keep in touch and they still totally love each other.”

And that love never wavered. Another source told Us exclusively in December that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and Hadid had been “talking, texting and FaceTiming each other pretty consistently.” He was even spotted leaving her apartment in New York City in mid-November. “Bella really missed him,” the insider added at the time. “She’s happy with where things are and he is too.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane.

