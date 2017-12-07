Bella Hadid has a secret: She’s still hung up on her ex The Weeknd. Since the “Starboy” singer’s split from Selena Gomez, he and the Victoria’s Secret stunner “have been talking, texting and FaceTiming each other pretty consistently,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Bella really missed him,” the source tells Us. “She’s happy with where things are and he is too. They are still totally in love.”

The Weeknd, 27, and the model, 21, first met in April 2015 when he asked her to model for the artwork for his breakthrough album Beauty Behind the Madness. One month later, Us broke the news that they were officially dating.

About 18 months later, the couple called it quits. “They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules,” a source close to The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) told Us in November 2016. “They really tried to make it work.”

The Toronto native began dating Gomez, 25, this past January and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York City in May. They broke up in October after nearly 10 months together. Us exclusively revealed soon after that the “Bad Liar” singer rekindled her romance with on-off boyfriend Justin Bieber.

For more on Hadid and The Weeknd, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!