Back for more! The Weeknd showed affection with his ex Bella Hadid once again at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday, May 14.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the “Call Out My Name” singer, 28, was spotted “making out” with the model, 21, throughout the premiere of Spike Lee’s new crime drama, BlacKkKlansman.

“It was obvious they were together,” the insider says. “They weren’t trying to hide it either.”

The pair, who split in November 2016 after nearly two years together, have been showing plenty of PDA as of late. They were first seen locking lips again in April at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

“[They] were canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap,” one eyewitness told Us exclusively at the time, while another added that the exes “were completely all over each other.”

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and Hadid were then photographed kissing and getting cozy at the Magnum x Alexander Wang afterparty in Cannes on Thursday, May 10. They were “extremely affectionate with one another” while drinking Perrier-Jouët champagne, an eyewitness told Us. The next night, they attended a screening of the drama Ash Is the Purest White. The Weeknd also watched Hadid walk the runway at the Fashion for Relief show.

It appears their reunion has been in the works for a while. A source told Us exclusively in December that the Grammy winner and the TAG Heuer ambassador had been “talking, texting and FaceTiming each other pretty consistently” and “are still totally in love.”

Us then revealed in February that The Weeknd (who dated Selena Gomez for nearly 10 months until their split in October) hasn’t ruled out a reconciliation with Hadid. “They know it’s all about timing,” a source told Us. “When they are both ready to get back together, they will.”

