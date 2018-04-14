The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, is the place for stars to see and be seen while basking in the sun and enjoying good music — and the 2018 event is drawing in even more celebrities, thanks to Beyoncé’s eagerly anticipated performance.

Spread out over two weekends, April 13-15 and April 20-22, The Weeknd and Eminem are headlining with Queen Bey, while other acts scheduled to perform include Cardi B, Migos and Haim. You can catch all the performances via live stream on Coachella’s YouTube page.

Celebrities in attendance include Rihanna, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber. Nicki Minaj also shared a video on Twitter that showed the “Barbie Tingz” rapper partying with Kardashian, Jenner and the Lip Kit founder’s boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Scroll through to see the photos!