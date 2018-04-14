Beyonce Teases ‘Special Show’ Ahead of 2018 Coachella Performance

What does she have in store? Beyoncé hinted to fans that she has a “special show” planned for her Saturday, April 14, appearance at Coachella that they may not want to miss.

“I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella. We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated,” the “Sorry” singer, 36, wrote in a message posted on Facebook on Saturday. “We need your energy! There will be an hour intermission before my performance, so mark your spot, charge your phones, grab your drinks. Can’t wait to see y’all at 11:05pm!”

The announcement has her loyal following buzzing with speculation as to what her performance could entail, including a rumored Destiny’s Child reunion or a surprise appearance by her husband, Jay-Z. Within less than an hour of being posted, Beyoncé’s Facebook post had more than 14,000 reactions and was shared over 1,300 times.

As previously reported, fans of Beyoncé have been anticipating her performance at the music festival in Indio, California, ever since last year, when she had to postpone her appearance on doctor’s orders after she became pregnant with twins, now 10-month-old Rumi and Sir Carter. (Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents Blue Ivy, 6.)

In preparation for her headlining gig, the “Halo” singer followed a vegan diet called 22 Days Nutrition, which she launched in 2013 with her trainer. She also shared several photos rehearsing for the music festival alongside backup dancers.

For those not lucky enough to be in attendance, you can stream Queen Bey’s performance via Coachella’s YouTube page.

