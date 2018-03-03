Beyoncé is just like Us — she diets ahead of important events where she knows she’ll be making memories!

The Lemonade songstress, 36, posted a photo of yummy-looking snack with avocado, mint and peppers, on Friday, March 2, captioning it, “44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!!” She tagged 22 Days Nutrition, a vegan meal delivery program that she and her longtime trainer, Marco Borges, launched in 2013. The program recommends eating clean for 22 days straight to help users “transform” their lives and bodies, according to the company’s website. The iconic singer’s husband, Jay-Z, even blogged about his experience going on the plant-based diet a day ahead of his 44th birthday.

It seems to be working! The Grammy Award winner also shared photos while in rehearsals for the California music festival wearing a red crop top that highlighted her abs, as she linked arms with her backup dancers.

Fans will get to see her lean body in person at Coachella in April, where she is headlining alongside Eminem and The Weeknd. The appearance will be a noteworthy one, as Bey had to postpone her previous Coachella performance on doctor’s orders in 2017 after she discovered she was pregnant with twins.

The “Hold Up” singer announced the arrival of Rumi and Sir Carter in June 2017. After she gave birth, she slimmed down by attending SoulCycle classes with the “The Story of O.J.” rapper. She and Jay-Z are also the parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 6.

The popular music festival is set to take place in Indio, California, over two weekends: April 13-15 and April 20-22. Other acts set to perform include Cardi B, SZA, Tyler the Creator, Migos, Haim, and many more.

