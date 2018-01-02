The Coachella 2018 lineup has been announced and it’s amazing — Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem are set to headline the music festival in April.

Queen Bey is set to return to the Coachella stage after postponing her 2017 performance on the orders of her doctors after she revealed that she was expecting twins Rumi and Sir.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Coachella organizers announced in a statement on their Facebook page last year. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

Rumors have been swirling that Beyoncé’s performance could include a Destiny’s Child reunion, although Kelly Rowland denied it at the end of last year.

The music festival is set to take place in Indio, California, over two weekends — April 13-15 and April 20-22.

The Weeknd will headline both of the Friday nights, Beyoncé will lead the Saturday shows and Eminem will head up both Sunday nights.

Other acts set to perform include SZA, Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Cardi B, Migos, Miguel, David Byrne, Haim and St. Vincent.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 5, at noon PST.

