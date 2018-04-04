Happy Anniversary, Beyonce and Jay-Z! The famous duo is celebrating a decade of marriage on Wednesday, April 4, and there is no denying they have provided plenty of eye candy and closet envy over the years. The fashionable pair never fails to wow Us with their daring style, and they’ve even turned high-fashion into a family affair with oldest daughter Blue Ivy often spotted in tow. Whether they are coolly sitting court side at an NBA game or glamming it up at the Grammys, we can always count on Bey and Jay to keep things stylish. Keep scrolling to see their best couple’s fashion moments!