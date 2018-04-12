It’s time to get in formation. Beyonce’s return to the stage since giving birth to twins will take place at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 14. If you don’t have your trip to Beychella planned out already, there’s no need to worry — you can tune in to Queen Bey’s performance right from home.

The festival will be streaming the performances from music’s biggest stars live exclusively on YouTube on April 13, April 14 and April 15. According to Rolling Stone, YouTube will be broadcasting four separate live streams over the weekend, with each one featuring different artists.

Beyoncé’s set is set to take place on the main Coachella stage and is scheduled to start on Saturday at 11:05 p.m. PT, 2:05 a.m. ET. The “Sorry” songstress is headlining the festival, alongside The Weeknd and Eminem, after she previously had to postpone her Coachella performance in 2017. The singer pulled out of the show following doctor’s orders when she became pregnant with Rumi and Sir Carter, whom she gave birth to in June 2017.

May we have your attention, please? pic.twitter.com/hTZADS6ubg — Coachella (@coachella) April 11, 2018

The Lemonade singer has been preparing for the show with lengthy rehearsals and following a vegan diet using 22 Days Nutrition, a vegan meal delivery program that she launched in 2013 with her longtime trainer, Marco Borges. On March 2, she shared an Instagram photo of her meal and captioned it, “44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!!” The last time the “Formation” singer took the stage was in February 2017 at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

The event will be taking place in Indio, California, and will last two weekends, April 13-15 and April 20-22. Cardi B, SZA, St. Vincent, Miguel, Tyler, the Creator and more artists are also set to perform.

The live stream will be available starting Friday, April 13, via Coachella’s YouTube page.

