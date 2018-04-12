Festival season is finally upon Us, which means it is time to pull out the best boho-chic hairstyles to pair with the flower crowns, unicorn makeup and distressed denim that is about to descend on the desert. Regardless of your usual go-to style, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Glastonbury and the like are a chance to play with color and texture like never before and we’re turning to some of Hollywood’s leading ladies for hair inspiration.

When it comes killing the mane game at Coachella and beyond, it’s all about experimenting with playful colors, boho braids, messy buns and undone waves. Lucy Hale and Paris Jackson just showed Us how to add unexpected pops of color to light and dark locks, while Vanessa Hudgens and Tracee Ellis Ross are having fun with buns. Emily Blunt and Zendaya gave Us two very different ways to rock braids, and besties Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough know how to slay the lived-in wave. Keep scrolling to see all our favorite festival inspired-hair looks!