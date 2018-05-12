Inseparable. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are enjoying some quality time together at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France.

A fan shared a photo on Instagram of the pair sitting together inside a theater on Friday, May 11, while they attended a screening of the movie Ash Is the Purest White. In the snap, Hadid is smiling while the singer is sitting by her side. The former couple took to their own Instagram accounts to share photos of the outing but didn’t post any photos together.

The model shared snaps of herself wearing a rose-colored Dior gown on the red carpet. “@dior thank you to my @diormakeup family ❤ What a powerful movie… #ashisthepurestwhite So in awe of you #ZhaoTao 🖤,” she captioned the pic.

The “Call Out My Name” singer, 28, also shared a photo of himself sitting with friends inside the theater on Instagram on Friday, and captioned it: “Honestly just tryna watch movies.”

The film, which was written by Chinese director Jia Zhangke, is a gangster drama starring Zhao Tao and Liao Fan that follows a violent love story between their two characters spanning the years 2001 to 2017 in China.

As previously reported, Hadid and her ex, who broke up in November 2016, were spotted getting cozy and kissing while partying together at the Magnum x Alexander Wang afterparty on Thursday, May 10. The Weeknd was seen leaning in and giving her a kiss on the lips.

The former couple, who were together for nearly two years, were also caught kissing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, in April. “They were completely all over each other,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are 100 percent back together.”

Following his split from Selena Gomez in October 2017, a source told Us in February that a reunion between Hadid and the “Starboy” crooner was imminent. “It’s only a matter of time that they get back together,” the insider told Us exclusively. “That has definitely not been ruled out.”

