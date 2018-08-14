Not so fast. Khloe Kardashian is slamming speculation that she called her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson “complicated” after he was unfaithful to her with multiple women months ago.

The 34-year-old Good American founder took to the comment section on a fan account just two days after she was seen partying at sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash holding a green solo cup. According to a bar sign, partygoers were encouraged to choose their drinkware hue based on their relationship status — yellow for “Single AF,” pink for “Taken” and green for “It’s complicated” — but Kardashian claims that she didn’t follow those directions.

“People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram on Saturday, August 11. “Not that deep lol I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night.”

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out her so-called relationship description on Thursday, August 9, after she was spotted holding the cup while partying the night away at her youngest sibling’s celebration which took place at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood.

The following day, Kardashian was spotted cozying up to the 27-year-old basketball player as they enjoyed a night out. The reality star even captured a sweet moment of her beau planting a kiss on her cheek.

Kardashian and Thompson have had a whirlwind of a year. Despite the athlete’s infidelity — which made headlines days before they welcomed their first child together — the couple has remained together though a source told Us Weekly in July that things between them “are still not fully OK.”

The insider added that things may look OK from the outside, but notes that “it’s all a show at this point.”

Kardashian gave birth to 4-month-old daughter True on April 12 in Cleveland, Ohio where Thompson plays for the hometown NBA team. They have since returned to Kardashian’s home in Calabasas.

