Tristan Thompson cheated on his pregnant girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, by sending direct messages to girls on Instagram and arranging to meet up, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Tristan slides into girls’ DMs,” a source tells Us. “He messages girls that way, on Instagram, and then meets up with them. He likes exotic or non-American-looking girls with big butts.”

As previously reported, the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was unfaithful to his reality star girlfriend, 33, with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

The cheating allegations surfaced two days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to True on April 12, when the Daily Mail published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss Instagram model Lani Blair at a NYC club. The Shade Room later posted pics of the pair walking into a hotel together.

He was also seen kissing and getting physical with two women in a TMZ video from October 2017.

Us confirmed that he had been two-timing the Good American designer with a fifth woman and that he had flirted with a couple of models at the NBA All-Star Weekend in February. Thompson “didn’t look or act like someone who had a pregnant girlfriend,” a source told Us. “The flirting and body language were definitely inappropriate for someone in a serious relationship expecting a baby.”

An insider told Us that Thompson is “incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened,” and has asked Kardashian “to give him another chance and to give them time as a couple and a family to bond.”

Another source close to the Revenge Body host told Us that she may be able to overlook his playing around because she loves “unconditionally.”

