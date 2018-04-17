Khloé Kardashian has a tough decision to make following the birth of her daughter, True.

Two days before the little girl’s April 12 arrival, multiple outlets published photos and a video of Tristan Thompson — the child’s father — appearing to kiss other women.

The NBA baller “has been overcome with emotion,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened,” the insider continued. “Tristan is asking her to give him another chance and to give them time as a couple and a family to bond, especially with the off-season looming.”

He could get what he seeks. Another source close to the Revenge Body star, 33, tells Us that she may overlook the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s indiscretions because she loves “unconditionally,” saying, “She’s willing to forgive Tristan. No one can understand how she can forgive someone who has cheated on her so much … How can she ever trust him again? How can she ever believe him, with anything?”

A few people who won’t be so quick to forgive Thompson? Kardashian’s family — and her loyal fans. The athlete’s Instagram account was flooded with more than 270,000 comments slamming Thompson for cheating on the Strong Looks Better Naked author.

Her clan — who a Kardashian confidante told Us were “skeptical of Tristan from the get-go” — are not keeping their feelings to themselves either. “Kris made it very clear to Tristan that it would be unwise for him to make any moves to keep the baby in Cleveland.”

For more details on Khloe’s tough decision — and insight into the birth of her first child — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday, April 18.

