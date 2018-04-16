Forgive and forget? Khloé Kardashian may overlook Tristan Thompson’s infidelity because she loves “unconditionally,” a source close to the new mom exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She’s willing to forgive Tristan,” the insider tells Us. “No one can understand how she can forgive someone who has cheated on her so much … How can she ever trust him again? How can she ever believe him, with anything? The level of lies is crazy … But we’ve seen her do the same with Lamar [Odom]. She’s willing to forgive this massive indiscretion because she simply loves them.” (Kardashian’s relationship with Odom ended because the former Los Angeles Laker was unfaithful during their marriage, which finally ended in divorce in 2016.)

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, April 12, that Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 27, welcomed their baby girl, True Thompson, at a hospital in Cleveland. The reality star gave birth just two days after multiple outlets published footage of the NBA star appearing to kiss other women and entering his hotel with one of them. Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, April 13, that Thompson has been cheating on Kardashian since at least November.

“Khloé knows Tristan cheated on her. She’s not dumb. He cannot deny it. There’s video, photos, so much evidence that he can’t deny it’s true,” the source continued. “Everyone around her is now is telling her things they’ve overheard in recent months. There’s no going against Khloe though. You either support her or you don’t. And her friends and family don’t want to lose Khloé, and now True.”

The insider added: “Khloé is the best, but we’re all flawed in our own ways and when she loves, she really loves unconditionally.”

The Revenge Body host broke her silence on social media on Monday, April 16, for the first time since the cheating scandal broke.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” Kardashian captioned a photo of a room filled with pink balloons and flowers on Instagram. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!