The Kardashians have been down this road before. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had “concerns” over Khloe Kardashian’s decision to date another NBA player after her marriage to Lamar Odom, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” the source close to the family tells Us Weekly amid the reports that Tristan Thompson was caught getting close to another woman in a New York City nightclub Khloé, 33, is nine months pregnant with their first child together.

“Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road,” the source continues. “Kris never expressed her fears to Khloe because she felt it would cause nothing but drama and create tension.”

The Daily Mail published photos and video on Tuesday, April 10, of the Cleveland Cavaliers star appearing to kiss a mystery brunette. The Shade Room and TMZ also published videos of 27-year-old Thompson with the same unidentified woman over the weekend in New York. TMZ added that the NBA star made out with two women at a hookah bar back in October and published of a video from the bar.

“After the living hell that Khloe had to deal with while married to Lamar with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete,” the source reveals, referring to the former Los Angeles Laker cheating on the Revenge Body host multiple times throughout their marriage, which Odom exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about back in March 2017. “Tristan is the young hot star of one of the hottest teams in the NBA.”

Despite the reports of the NBA star cheating, “Khloé is focusing on delivering a healthy baby,” the source tells Us. “She doesn’t want to deal with any of these rumors regarding Tristan kissing another woman.”

“It has always been important for Khloe to try and establish her own identity beyond her sisters and family,” the source added. “She moved to Dallas with Lamar when he was traded, and things had already been really bad at that point. It just seems like she is trying to run away from them and have her own thing.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2017 that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together. The Strong Looks Better Naked author confirmed the news on December 2017 via Instagram, calling the pregnancy her “greatest dream realized.” She revealed she is pregnant with a baby girl on the March 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

