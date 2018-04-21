The allegations just keep coming. Tristan Thompson had an “inappropriate” encounter with two women during NBA All-Star Weekend in February, sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player — who cheated on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, 33, with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True — was spotted getting cozy with models Jasmine Rose and Maya Nova James in Los Angeles on February 16. “Two girls were hanging out with Tristan and his crew, some other basketball players and Canadian friends, at Avenue in L.A. during All-Star Weekend. The girls were at his table and Tristan was paying more attention to one of them, but he wasn’t all over her,” a source tells Us. “These girls are models and were in a fashion show for Angel Brinks that weekend and are shooting a show with her.”

Another source tells Us that the group then “went to a hookah bar on 3rd called Lavoo Lounge. It was the group of guys and the two girls. Tristan wasn’t kissing on the girls, but he had his arms around and on the one that looks more like Khloé, Jasmine. Tristan was flirting with her and didn’t look or act like someone who had a pregnant girlfriend. The flirting and body language were definitely inappropriate for someone in a serious relationship expecting a baby.”

Thompson was accompanied by Kardashian that weekend. The couple were photographed at the Klutch Sports Group More Than a Game dinner on February 17. They “seemed cute and happy together but only stayed for a little [while],” an eyewitness told Us.

As previously reported, cheating allegations against the athlete surfaced on April 10 when the Daily Mail published photos of Thompson getting close to Instagram model Lani Blair in a New York club. The Shade Room later shared pics of the two entering a hotel. TMZ posted a video of the NBA star kissing and getting physical with two women at a hookah lounge in October 2017. Us then confirmed he had been unfaithful to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with a fifth woman.

Kardashian welcomed her first child with Thompson on April 12. A source told Us on Wednesday, April 18, “She is absolutely not even thinking about her relationship with Tristan. The primary concern Khloé has is that Tristan and True are bonding.”

