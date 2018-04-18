Khloé Kardashian has a lot of decisions to make. Not only is the new mom’s relationship status with Tristan Thompson up in the air amid reports that he cheated during her pregnancy, but her family is pushing for her to return to Los Angeles with her newborn daughter, True.

“Khloé has promised her mom, sisters, Rob and friends that she will absolutely be returning to Los Angeles with True after Tristan’s team is done with the NBA playoffs. She is absolutely not even thinking about her relationship with Tristan. The primary concern Khloé has is that Tristan and True are bonding,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively adding that the off-season will “give them time to figure all of that out, and there is no reason Tristan can’t come to Los Angeles.”

A second source tells Us that “nothing has been decided” about where Kardashian, 33, will live in a month or two or regarding her relationship status with Thompson, 27.

“She has not broken things off with Tristan though,” the insider said. “This is all still very new and no decisions have been made.”

The reality TV personality and the Cleveland Cavalier star welcomed their baby girl, True Thompson, on April 12 amid the cheating scandal. Us Weekly confirmed on April 13 that the basketball player has been unfaithful since at least November with five different women.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have all been spotted in Cleveland visiting the Revenge Body host and her daughter, but they have yet to convince her to return to L.A.

“Khloé appreciated her sisters coming to see her and True in Cleveland, but she made it clear, she isn’t going to be leaving anytime soon. It’s important for Khloé that Tristan spend time with their daughter,” an insider previously told Us.

Thompson and the Cavs play their second game against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. ET. If they were to advance and make it to the final round, Thompson’s season would not end until June.

Another source told Us on Tuesday, April 17, that Kris has been worried about her daughter staying in Cleveland.

“Kris is concerned that the longer Khloé stays in Tristan’s house with their daughter, True, she won’t move back to Los Angeles as she had indicated she wanted to do before she gave birth in the aftermath of his cheating scandal,” the source explained. “Kris has been a constant presence in the house, helping Khloé with True. Things have been strained with Tristan, but she has forgiven him. Their relationship is still very much up in the air.”

