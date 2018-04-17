Kris Jenner ‘Concerned’ That Khloe Kardashian Will Stay in Cleveland

Kris Jenner wants the best for her daughter. The momager is worried that Khloé Kardashian is going to stay in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson despite reports that the NBA star has been unfaithful, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kris is concerned that the longer Khloé stays in Tristan’s house with their daughter, True, she won’t move back to Los Angeles as she had indicated she wanted to do before she gave birth in the aftermath of his cheating scandal,” the source tell Us. “Kris has been a constant presence in the house, helping Khloé with True. Things have been strained with Tristan, but she has forgiven him. Their relationship is still very much up in the air.”

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted arriving in Cleveland to visit Khloé and her newborn daughter on Monday, April 16. The source revealed that the sisters, who left on Tuesday, April 17, were there to “provide Kris back-up and give Khloé a gentle nudge to not stick around in Cleveland.”

“Khloé’s concern is that Tristan won’t be able to bond with True because of the basketball playoffs if she moves back to Los Angeles,” the source explained. “Kris is pushing for the move because she just wants Khloé and True out of there.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, April 12, that the Revenge Body host, 33, and the Cleveland Cavalier star, 27, had welcomed their first child together. Khloé gave birth just two days after footage of Thompson getting too close to another woman emerged. Us confirmed on Friday, April 13, that the basketball pro has been cheating on his girlfriend since at least November. The reality star has yet to comment on the cheating scandal, but announced her daughter’s name on Monday, April 16, via Instagram.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

A source close to the family told Us on April 10 that Kim, Kourtney, and Kris were worried about Khloé’s decision to date another professional athlete after her marriage to former NBA star Lamar Odom ended because he was unfaithful.

“Khloe’s mom, Kris, and sisters Kim and Kourtney, all had concerns about her relationship with another basketball player, and now their fears appear to have serious merit,” the source explained.

“Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road,” the insider continued. “Kris never expressed her fears to Khloe because she felt it would cause nothing but drama and create tension … After the living hell that Khloe had to deal with while married to Lamar with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete.”

