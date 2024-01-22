Your account
Celebrity Moms

Gunner Pratt, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and More Celebrity Babies With Instagram Accounts

Courtesy of Gunner Stone Pratt/Instagram

Thanks to social media, fans have been able to watch their favorite celebrity kids grow up right before their eyes.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt launched an Instagram account for their son Gunner not long after his birth in October 2017. Over the years, The Hills alums have chronicled their son’s childhood milestones while amassing over 70,000 followers.

“I love being a big brother! He is so cute and looks just like me,” the couple captioned photos of Gunner with his little brother, Ryker, one month after his birth in November 2022. “Love you @rykerpratt.” Ryker, for his part, also has his own Instagram account run by Montag and Pratt.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian’s eldest daughter, Olympia, also has her own verified Instagram account, which as of January 2024 has over 600,000 followers. On the page, Williams and Ohanian have shared everything from Olympia sporting a Disney princess dress while visiting Versailles in France to meeting her little sister, Adira, for the first time.

“My sister and me 🎶🎤🎸,” a pic of Olympia holding her sister in the hospital was captioned in August 2023.

Scroll down to see which celeb kids have their own Instagram accounts:

