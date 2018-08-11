Khloé Kardashian cozied up to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a club on Friday, August 10, one day after she described their relationship as “complicated” at Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday bash.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, shared a Snapchat video with the NBA player, 27, that showed him kissing her as Bomba Estero’s “To My Love” remix played.

The show of togetherness came one day after the Good American co-founder celebrated her youngest sibling’s birthday at a pink-themed party at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood on Thursday, August 9.

Thompson was noticeably absent from the bash but Kardashian, who welcomed daughter True with the athlete in April days after his cheating scandal made headlines, appeared to reference their rollercoaster relationship.

Videos posted on social media showed that guests at the party were asked to choose a Solo cup color based on their relationship status: yellow for “Single AF,” pink for “Taken” and green for “It’s complicated.”

Kardashian was spotted carrying a green cup.

As previously reported, the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. While they have remained together, a source told Us Weekly last month that things “are still not fully OK” between them.

“They act like they are [OK] when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point,” the source added.

The pair tried couples therapy but Thompson is no longer going to the sessions with Kardashian because, the source said, “He didn’t feel it was helping to discuss s—t that happened months ago.”

