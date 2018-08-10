Happy Birthday, Kylie Jenner! The beauty magnate turns 21 on Friday, August 10, and she celebrated the milestone with a blowout pink-themed party at Delilah night club in West Hollywood on Thursday, August 9, that lasted until the wee hours of the morning. And, needless to say, Kylie (who was rocking a platinum blonde ponytail!) and her famous sisters all sported their sexist fashion for the occasion.

Before making her way to her star-studded (think: Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne) bash at Delilah, Kylie and her fam enjoyed a dinner at Craig’s where the birthday girl donned a hot pink ‘80s-inspired cut-out minidress. By the time she got to the club, however, she had changed into a strapless light pink sequined jumpsuit that showed off her fab post-baby body. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kendall kept things equally festive in super short numbers and sparkly ensembles. Keep scrolling for a look at all the birthday glam!