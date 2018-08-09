Kourtney Kardashian is a single lady back on the town! Proof: the reality TV star, who recently split from Younes Bendjima, has wasted no time getting back into the swing of things, stepping out with her sister Kim earlier in the week, and then out to dinner with bestie Larsa Pippen on Wednesday, August 8— and she turned out a racy look for the occasion.

Instead of opting for the usual post-breakup haircut (A.K.A. a breakover), Kourtney seems to be making the case for marking singlehood by celebrating her figure instead. On the heels of reports that the relationship ran its course, the mom-of-three flaunted her rockin’ bod (the product of her very healthy lifestyle, no doubt) by wearing a sheer chartreuse bra under a sheer white tank. In keeping with younger sister Kendall’s penchant to free the nipple, Kourtney’s look also bared her nips. But in a way that was totally chic.

This, of course, was in part due to the way she styled the rest of her look. Kourt rocked patent baggy-leg pants that were belted and pleated to emphasize her tiny waist. The maximal coverage of her trousers balanced the revealing nature of her top, so the overall effect doesn’t feel like it reveals too much skin.

Now on to her finishing touches! For her purse, Kourt chose a Kardashian-Jenner classic: a mini Louis Vuitton bag. Then she mimicked her peek-a-boo vibe in her choice of footwear, choosing a pair of neon yellow clear pumps to strut her stuff in for the evening. Given that her family started the see-through-shoe trend with the advent of Yeezy footwear, this choice makes perfect sense.

