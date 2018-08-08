The style was rich on this green carpet! The cast of Crazy Rich Asians hit the premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California, on August 7, 2018 — and they did it with a bang. Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Awkafina were joined by other stars like Yara Shahidi and Lena Waithe at the event, and each lady was rocking the heck out of her ensemble. From fringe to sequin to ruffled minidresses these celebs tapped into a variety of fashionable styles to celebrate the much-anticipated movie release. It was one of the most playful carpets we’ve seen in months! Scroll down to see the best looks!