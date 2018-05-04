Free the nipple, but make it fashion — if there’s a girl to take up the rallying call it’s Kendall Jenner. The supermodel stepped out on a sweltering evening in NYC to celebrate Tiffany & Co. and wore a sheer beaded dress without a bra for the occasion.

Jenner rocked a belted and sheer Elie Saab mini dress that was a jaw-dropper, and not only because it exposed her torso. The dress itself with it’s beaded panels, sheer details, thigh slit, and feminine ribbon bow belt is stunning. Plus, it was weather appropriate because when you step out in 90 degree heat, the less clothing you can wear, the better. Who wants to wear a bra in stifling heat and humidity? There could have been no better time to free the nipple, let alone do it so elegantly.

Kendall often eschews a bra so this isn’t an unexpected move from her, but it does reflect a confidence in her body that is beyond admirable. Clearly, the reality T.V. star is not only proud of her curves, but is confident in revealing them — and doesn’t necessarily concern herself with looking at the nipple as something that is sexualized or shameful.

As we previously reported, Kendall doesn’t consider going braless controversial. The star has been candid that to her nipples are NBD. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care … it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!” she wrote on her site.

Whatsmore, the fancy occasion further proves that visible nipples aren’t a faux pas, but rather fashionable — as is comfort with one’s body.

