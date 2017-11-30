When Kendall Jenner stepped out for her NBA pro beau Blake Griffin’s event, all eyes were on her thanks to her top that made her look nearly naked!

The 22-year-old model wore a black mesh shirt that was totally see-through with a sheer nude bra underneath to the season two premiere of The Fifth Quarter in LA on Wednesday, November 29.

And Us Weekly was there as Griffin, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, celebrated. When asked how it felt to have Jenner cheering him on courtside during his games at the premiere, he played coy. “It’s always fun playing at home, in front of our home crowd. Our fans have been awesome all year long,” he told Us. “We always try to show up and do well for our fans.”

While he stayed mum on the relationship, and didn’t pose on the carpet with Griffin, , the two were spotted cuddling at the afterparty. Clearly, Griffin is a fan of the reality star’s sexy style!

As for Jenner’s fashion choice for the evening, we’ve come to expect this from the stunning model. Jenner often opts to go braless both on and off the runway. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has a nipple piercing, thinks freeing the nipple and going braless is NBD. “I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless!” she previously wrote on her site. “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

She paired her revealing shirt with a pair of ripped boyfriend jeans, a khaki colored oversized blazer and pointy black boots. Jenner swept her brunette tresses into a topknot and kept her makeup fairly low-key.

The duo have been spending time together since September and are getting serious. “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” an insider previously told Us. “They’re good.”

