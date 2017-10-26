Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Are a ‘Full-On Couple’

From a fling to the real thing! Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have made their relationship official, a source close to the model confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

“They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” the insider tells Us. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.”

Jenner, 21, and Griffin, 28, first began hooking up in September. “They are having a good time together,” a source previously told Us. Since then, the couple have stepped out together on numerous occasions, including an October 8 trip to The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor in Long Beach, California.

“Kendall and Blake were very close the entire night, holding on to each other through the fun frights in the mazes and sitting next to each other in the Creepy Cabana while enjoying treats and watching the live performances,” an eyewitness told Us of their outing with friends.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Los Angeles Clippers power forward continued to get into the Halloween spirit during a double date with her pregnant sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights on October 15.

“Kylie and Kendall were both really loving and cuddly with their boyfriends,” an onlooker told Us. “Both couples were almost always holding hands or had their arms around each other.”

A few days later, Kendall showed her support for Griffin while sitting courtside at his game at L.A.’s Staples Center on October 19.

The reality star was previously linked to rapper A$AP Rocky for more than a year. Meanwhile, the NBA pro and his fiancée Brynn Cameron amicably split in July. They share son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 13 months.

