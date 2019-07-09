Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Body Evolution Is Surprisingly Epic

Sure, Kendall Jenner is an in-demand, professional model. But while she may have been blessed with great genetics, that doesn’t mean her physique has looked the same since she started walking the runways or posing in bikinis on trips with her ultra-famous family.

Always tall and slender, it’s still clear from Kendall’s earlier days of screen time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians to her time now as a well-established pro posing for Victoria’s Secret, La Perla and more that she’s dedicated to taking care of her health and body.

And while she’s admitted she doesn’t love cardio, she’s always up for doing toning and strengthening exercises — especially on her favorite body part to work out. “Sometimes when I’m watching TV, I think to myself, ‘I should be doing crunches and sit-ups right now,'” she wrote in 2017 on her app and website of her abs exercises. “Then I get off the couch and do it.” She also revealed her 11-minute at-home routine, which includes planks, crunches, leg lifts and other standbys.

Like her sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, she’s worked out with various A-list trainers, including Gunnar Peterson, and has tried a wide variety of exercise techniques including HIIT circuits, barre and boxing.

“People will find it hard to believe,” Peterson told Us prior to Jenner’s 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, but “that girl squats, dead-lifts and does pull-ups.” A few other pre-catwalk fitness tricks she has up her sleeve? “A lot of sled-pushing, a lot of lateral banded work up and down the track,” added Peterson, “and a lot of very high-intensity cardio intervals.”

And like any fun-loving supermodel, Kendall‚ who turned 23 in November 2018, loves to show off her hard work by wearing bikinis at the beach, poolside and in mirror selfies. Scroll through to see Kendall’s bikini body evolution!