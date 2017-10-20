Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin at Basketball Game: Photos

That sideline style, though. Kendall Jenner supported Blake Griffin during his L.A. Clippers game at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Thursday, October 19.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, was spotted clapping for her beau with a male friend. She sipped water, ate popcorn and — naturally — perfected a casual look.

Jenner teamed a white crop top with a plaid jacket, jeans and white heels. She wore minimal makeup and kept her shoulder-length tresses down.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the model and Griffin, 28, were an item. “Kendall and Blake are definitely dating and hooking up,” a source told Us. “They are having a good time together.”

Earlier this month, Jenner and Griffin went to The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor together with friends. “Kendall and Blake were very close the entire night, holding on to each other through the fun frights in the mazes and sitting next to each other in the Creepy Cabana while enjoying treats and watching the live performances,” an onlooker told Us of the October 8 outing. They also recently went on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who are expecting their first child together.

As Us exclusively revealed, Griffin and his fiancée, Brynn Cameron, split in July. “They ended things on good terms,” a second source told Us of the former couple, who share son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 12 months. “They are still friends while raising their son and daughter.”

