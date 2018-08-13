Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take Mexico! The couple couldn’t keep their hands to themselves during a romantic getaway with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons.

A source tells Us Weekly that Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 26, “looked to be very much in love and letting loose” during their trip, which included a night out in downtown Puerto Vallarta and a steamy makeout session in the pool.

The duo’s trip comes four months after Us Weekly confirmed that the Cleveland Cavaliers star was unfaithful to the reality TV personality during her pregnancy. Two days after the cheating scandal broke, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, on April 12. Despite the drama, an insider confirmed to Us in early May that the twosome were “fully back together.”

Jenner and Simmons, meanwhile, were first linked in May after they were spotted together on numerous occasions. A source told Us last month that the pair are “exclusive,” but not “official.”

Scroll through to see photos from sisters’ double date with their basketball beaus: