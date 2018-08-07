Laying it on thick! Tristan Thompson is doing his best to remedy things with Khloé Kardashian — and he’s doing it by gushing over her every chance he gets!

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, took to Instagram Story on Monday, July 6, to share a shot of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star promoting her apparel line Good American. He captioned the clip — featuring the reality TV personality in workout gear as a camera shows a sign announcing her line would be offered at Nordstorm — “proud of you momma” with two heart-eyes emojis.

Kardashian, 34, later posted a sultry selfie on Tuesday, July 7, writing, “Can Dru Hill make another album?? I miss R & B music.” Thompson replied, “Baby I’ll get in the studio right now, throw some auto tune on my voice and sing to you whatever you want.”

The NBA player is seemingly attempting to make up for the public humiliation the Strong Looks Better Naked author endured after she was blindsided by reports of Thompson cheating days before they welcomed their daughter True on April 12. After outlets published photos and video of the athlete kissing and cozying up to several women, a source told Us Weekly, “Khloé … is shell-shocked and beside herself.” For his part, a source told Us in May that while Thompson was “absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé,” he was also “relieved that it had come out.”

Despite the cheating scandal, an insider confirmed to Us in May that the couple were “fully back together.”

That wasn’t the first time Thompson went out of his way to make a public proclamation of adoration for the Revenge Body host. On July 31, Kardashian posted a scenic shot of a pink beach with waves, which she captioned, “Take me place” to which Thompson replied, “Where do you wanna go my love?” Fans didn’t hold back, with many of them slamming Thompson. One wrote, “@realtristan13 lmfao talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk,” while another commented, “somewhere faithful maybe or is that too much to ask? ” Others took shots at Thompson’s expense, hinting that he should take her to “Honesty island,” “Loyal Beach” and “Couples Therapy.”

