After a summer together in L.A., Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reached a crossroads. The reality star, 34, “is still planning on” joining the Cleveland Cavaliers forward, 27, in Ohio for “a big chunk” of the NBA season, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. But as she prepares to leave her support system on the West Coast, “the doubts [have begun] to creep in,” says another insider. Since Thompson was caught cheating in April, “things have been extremely strained” between the parents of 6-month-old True, explains the second source. “Khloé is being extremely cautious about uprooting her entire life for Tristan again.” For more on Kardashian’s plans, check out the video above.

And for even more on the couple’s ups and downs — including how Thompson’s refusal to stop going out to nightclubs is a point of contention between them — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

