Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be getting back together, but there is hope that the two will add a fourth child to their brood, according to Kim Kardashian.

“So Scott just texted me that he wants to have another baby,” Kim, 37, tells her friend Larsa Pippen in a preview for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “With Kourtney … I think he just wants one more. And she wants one more.”

Kim continued: “I mean, it’s like Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend, we get it, so they don’t even have to have sex. It can be like IVF,” before noting that she has “to tell the rest of the family.”

“How cute will that be?” Kim gushes to The Real Housewives of Miami star as she takes to her phone to write a group email to get the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner’s on board. “Like, they have to have another baby. … I’m so used to them being together.”

The preview ends with Khloé Kardashian calling Kim to tell her that she “left Kourtney” on the family email about the baby, which leaves Kim freaking out a bit.

Kourtney, 39, and Scott, 35, dated for nine years before splitting in 2015. The former couple share Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Scott has since moved on with model Sofia Richie. Kourtney recently ended things with ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima and currently has a new man in her life. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that she is seeing actor Luka Sabbat exclusively.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

