They like her, they really like her! The Kardashians approve of Scott Disick’s relationship with girlfriend Sofia Richie, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Though her 35-year-old boyfriend was present, Richie, 19, did not attend Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday celebration on Thursday, August 9. But that is not an indication of the family’s feelings about her. “There’s no beef between her and the family,” an insider tells Us of the party. “They actually think she’s great for Scott.”

And how does the mother of Disick’s children feel about his girlfriend of nearly one year? “Kourtney [Kardashian] doesn’t have an issue with Sofia,” says the source. (The Keeping Up With the Kardashians costars share Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.)

Jenner’s birthday party was a family affair. Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner and beau Ben Simmons, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Disick and Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, all attended the event, which began with a Kar-Jenner dinner at Craig’s before the group — and several other celebrity guests — made their way to Delilah night club in West Hollywood. Along with Richie, Tristan Thompson was also absent from the celebration as he’s in Toronto for basketball camp.

Earlier this week, an insider shut down any prospect of Kourtney reuniting with Disick after her split from Younes Bendjima on Tuesday, August 7, citing Richie as the reason why the self-proclaimed lord will not be trying to win the 39-year-old reality star back. “Nothing with Scott is rumored or even remotely on the horizon at all, so while people will inevitably try to spin it and say he’ll try and get back with her, they aren’t going to,” the source told Us. “He and Sofia are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are coparenting their kids as they have been with great success.”

The source continued: “Scott will always love and be there for Kourtney and is just happy that they are on good terms for the sake of their kids. He has Sofia and doesn’t want to be bothered with any drama.”

Disick began dating the model in September 2017. After a brief split in June, Us exclusively revealed the following month that the pair were moving in together.

With reporting by Brody Brown

