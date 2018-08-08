Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick like their relationship just the way it is. The two are not looking to get back together following her split from Younes Bendjima, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Nothing with Scott is rumored or even remotely on the horizon at all, so while people will inevitably try to spin it and say he’ll try and get back with her, they aren’t going to,” the insider explains. “He and Sofia [Richie] are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are coparenting their kids as they have been with great success.” (The exes share Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.)

The source adds: “Scott will always love and be there for Kourtney and is just happy that they are on good terms for the sake of their kids. He has Sofia and doesn’t want to be bothered with any drama.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, August 7, that Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima broke up the same day photos surfaced of the 26-year-old model with another woman in Mexico. He denied being unfaithful, though the reality star’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, called him out on social media on Tuesday. “She ended it because it just wasn’t working anymore,” a source told Us. “There wasn’t any dramatic moment.”

Just last month, Kris Jenner opened up about the possibility of her eldest daughter reuniting with Disick, 35. “I don’t think that anybody can ever predict what’s going to happen with this family, so I’ve learned long ago to not really make my judgment on the different couple relationships when there’s a rift, especially with Scott, because Scott’s like my family,” the momager, 62, exclusively told Us on July 24. “I love him very much. I feel like he’s my son, and he’s been around for going on 13 years, I think, and he’s the father of my grandchildren, so with us it’s like he’s family. So I look at it much differently from the inside than somebody might look at it from the outside.”

Jenner reiterated that the duo are focused on their children: “I think from the outside, there is this shift because they’re coparenting these beautiful kids, and everybody really does get along, and the kids are happy. And all I really care about is that the kids are happy. I want happiness for my children, of course, but my grandkids, it’s really important that they stay really happy and grounded and they understand what’s going on in this transition, and I think everybody’s doing OK.”

After a brief split in June, Us broke the news in July that Disick was taking the next step with Richie, 19, whom he has been dating since September 2017. “Scott and Sofia are moving in together,” an insider revealed at the time. “She’ll move into his house.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane and Brody Brown

