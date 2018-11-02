Finally over the drama? Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are in a “better place than ever,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Kardashian, 39, and Disick, 35, are parents of sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6. “Coparenting couldn’t go better,” the source explains, noting they are doing “amazingly well.”

The duo, who ended their on-off relationship in July 2015 after nine years, recently went to Bali together for a family trip. Kim and Khloé Kardashian also attended with their kids.

“Scott went to Bali. It was a family trip. All the kids were going,” the source explains. “Kourtney decided to invite him so they could spend time as a family.”

After spending time with his ex and three kids, Disick jetted off to Australia alongside his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The source notes that Richie, 20, was not in Bali and met her beau after his family vacation.

An insider told Us in August that there is “no beef” between Richie and the Kardashians.

“They actually think she’s great for Scott,” the insider explained at the time. “Kourtney doesn’t have an issue with Sofia.”

While things appear to be amicable between Disick and Kourtney, another source told Us after the reality star’s split with her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, that the exes have no plans of reuniting romantically.

“He and Sofia are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are coparenting their kids as they have been with great success,” the source noted in August. “Scott will always love and be there for Kourtney and is just happy that they are on good terms for the sake of their kids. He has Sofia and doesn’t want to be bothered with any drama.”

