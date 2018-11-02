Take two. Larsa Pippen has filed for divorce from her husband, Scottie Pippen, after 21 years of marriage, a source close to Larsa confirms to Us Weekly.

“Larsa and Scottie did try hard to make it work, but just couldn’t figure it out in the end,” a source tells Us. “It wasn’t the same after Scottie filed in 2016. They grew apart and have their own lives now. There were also a lot of things from their past that they couldn’t move on from. No drama, just issues. They are on good terms and are still close when it comes to their kids.”

According to court records obtained by The Blast, the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 44, filed the documents in Los Angeles on Friday, November 2.

The estranged couple have had their ups and downs in recent years. The NBA legend, 53, filed for divorce from Larsa in October 2016, but they dismissed the case in November 2017.

Scottie and Larsa, who tied the knot in July 1997, share four children together: Scotty Jr., 16, Preston, 16, Justin, 11, and Sophia, 9, the latter of whom was recently eliminated from Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. Scottie is also the father of Antron, 30, with his first wife, Karen McCollum, as well as daughters Taylor, 24, and Sierra, 23, with ex-girlfriend Sonya Roby and ex-fiancée Yvette Deleone, respectively.

Larsa has not worn her wedding ring in any of her recent Instagram photos.

After the retired athlete filed for divorce from the reality star (who is close friends with the Kardashian family) in 2016, her rep told Us, “Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect.”

Multiple sources later claimed to Us that Larsa had cheated on Scottie with Future. “Scottie is devastated. He found out about Larsa and Future and couldn’t handle it,” one insider said at the time. A source close to Larsa, meanwhile, insisted that she and the rapper, 34, were just friends.

Us Weekly has reached out to Larsa and Scottie’s reps for comment.

