Scott Disick got all he wanted this Christmas — and more! The entrepreneur, 35, is soaking up the sun in Mexico with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, and current love, Sofia Richie, and knows just how lucky he is.

“What more can a guy ask for,” he captioned a photo on Sunday, December 23, of himself sitting on a beach chair in the middle of the two bikini-clad women. “THREE’S COMPANY.”

In the pic, the reality star, 39, sports a black two- piece while she holds onto a book and looks to her side. The model, 20, for her part, rocks an orange swimsuit with her hair in french braids. Disick, meanwhile, is casual in a blue t-shirt and shorts.

Earlier that same day, Kardashian’s sister Khloé praised Kourtney and her former beau for putting their differences aside and being a happy family for their three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 2 — who are also on the holiday trip.

“Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, wrote in the comments section of a fan account’s photo of Kourtney, Disick, Richie and Mason all at dinner together. The pic was captioned, “This is co parenting done right.”

An eyewitness told Us that “the family dined on lobster and steak and seemed to be having a really good time,” during their dinner at Edith’s restaurant in Cabo San Lucas. **”A mariachi band came to their table during dinner and serenaded the family with ‘Feliz Navidad.”

Earlier this month, an insider dished on how Kourtney and Disick — who split three years ago after nine years together — are maintaining a close relationship for their children.

“At this point, Kourtney is so over any drama between Scott and Sofia and her. Scott and Sofia are obviously not breaking up any time soon and are very much in love and Kourtney has accepted that,” the insider told Us at the time. “She just wants to bury the hatchet and move on with her life. It’s best for her, their family and Sofia, too. All the drama is water under the bridge and they are all collectively in a much better space.”

